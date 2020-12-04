For Satan and 2020, It's a 'Match Made in Hell'

(Newser) – When not making movies, investing in gin, or giving to charity, Ryan Reynolds brings us ads, and hilarious ones at that. This week, Match released two ads made by the actor's creative company, Maximum Effort. In the first, released Wednesday, Satan connects with the love of his life—the year 2020, who is apparently female—through the Match app. At their first meeting, the lovers find out they're both from hell and sparks fly from there. As Reynolds puts it, "a match made in hell is still a @match." There's a date in an empty football stadium, a toilet paper theft, and a photo op in front of a dumpster fire—all to the tune of Taylor Swift's "Love Story," the first of her re-recorded songs to be shared with the public. "I just don't want this year to end," Satan says toward the end of the ad, as fireballs rain from the sky. "Who would?" 2020 replies.

"Even in this dumpster fire of a year, people somehow found love on Match," Reynolds tells Today. "We just imagined what a '2020 match' would look like and this video was the natural, slightly warped result." In a second ad, released Thursday, Satan and 2020 tout Match's search filters. "I filtered out joy, happiness, toilet paper, and reason" to get someone "truly soul-crushing," Satan says, per the Los Angeles Times. In an extra clip, 2020 says she's met 2021 and she's "considerate, almost chill, kind of gentle, team player, not into politics." "Boring," Satan drones. The ads have received almost 7 million views on Twitter, where Swift explained she was happy to add her re-recording to the "LOLsome commercial" though she is "NOT done" re-recording her first six albums as planned. "Working hard to get the music to you soon," she wrote.


