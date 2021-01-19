NBA Star Buys House for George Floyd's Family

(Newser) – Brooklyn Nets guard Kyrie Irving—the basketball player who may be out nearly $1 million after violating the NBA's mask policy—has reportedly helped the family of George Floyd in a big way. Speaking on "The Rematch" podcast about the Minnesota man whose death at the hands of police in May set off worldwide protests, former NBA player Stephen Jackson started talking about Floyd's daughter, Gianna, USA Today reports. "She's getting so much love, from not just us, but from people all around the world who are showing support," Jackson said. Jackson was a close friend of Floyd's, ESPN reports.

"I'm just continuing to do what I said I was going to do," he continued. "I said I was going to be my brother's keeper and take care of his daughter and make sure that her next days are her best days. I had a lot of my friends—Kyrie Irving bought them a house. Lil Wayne's manager bought them a Mercedes-Benz. Barbra Streisand gave them stock in Disney." Irving has backed Black Lives Matter and other social justice movements; his KAI Empowerment Initiative promotes equality for women, and as part of that he pledged $1.5 million to help WNBA players who opted out of the 2020 season due to COVID concerns or social justice reasons. He has also called for action in Breonna Taylor's death at the hands of police. TMZ notes rapper Lil Baby recently threw Gianna a 7th birthday party. (Read more George Floyd stories.)