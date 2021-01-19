New York Mets Fire GM in Sexting Scandal

(Newser) – The New York Mets fired their new general manager on Tuesday after he acknowledged sending explicit images via text to a female reporter in 2016, reports the New York Post. Jared Porter, who was hired during the offseason, got the boot after the story surfaced at ESPN on Monday night. “We have terminated Jared Porter this morning,” tweeted team owner Steve Cohen. “In my initial press conference I spoke about the importance of integrity and I meant it. There should be zero tolerance for this type of behavior.” Porter admitted to ESPN that he sent the images, including one of an erect penis, to the unnamed reporter. He first denied sending any photos of himself before backtracking when informed that selfies were in the mix.

story continues below

"The more explicit ones are not of me," he told the outlet. "Those are like, kinda like joke-stock images." The woman, described by ESPN as a foreign correspondent who moved to the US to cover baseball, said at one point that Porter her sent her more than 60 consecutive texts, seven of which were photos, even though she was not responding to him. The 41-year-old was working for the Chicago Cubs at the time as head of its scouting department. The Mets hired him in December. The woman told ESPN that she spoke to Porter only once, when they met in an elevator in Yankee Stadium in 2016 and exchanged business cards. He began flooding her with texts the next day, she says. (Read more New York Mets stories.)