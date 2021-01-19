Biden Daughter: 'We're OK' With No Traditional Handover

(Newser) – Move over Ivanka Trump, America is about to get a new first daughter. In her first network TV interview, Ashley Biden spoke to another presidential daughter, Today co-host Jenna Bush Hager. In the interview, which aired Tuesday, the 39-year-old said mother Jill Biden hadn't heard anything from outgoing first lady Melania Trump about the traditional meeting for tea and a tour of the White House living quarters, CNN reports. "No, I don't think they're doing the traditional protocol, which is unfortunate," she said. "But I think we're all OK with it." Biden said she won't be taking a job in her father's administration, but she wants to "use this platform to advocate for social justice, for mental health—to be involved in community development and revitalization," USA Today reports.

Biden said she was "deeply saddened" by the "truly horrifying" Jan. 6 Capitol riot. "This was a place I grew up going as a child, as you did too, and a place where Dad has worked for over 30 years," she told Bush. "A sacred place, really." She said her "fierce" and "extremely loyal" mother helps keep the president-elect "grounded." She said family is still the most important thing for her father. "We have a rule, still today, that no matter where Dad is, no matter what meeting he's in, if one of the kids' call, you have to get him out," she said. Ashley is Joe Biden's second daughter. His first, Naomi, died at 13 months old along with mother Neilia in a car crash weeks after Biden was first elected to the Senate in 1972. (Read more Ashley Biden stories.)