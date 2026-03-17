Crime | Jan. 6 DC Pipe Bomb Suspect: Trump Pardoned Me Brian Cole Jr. tests sweeping defense, which administration plans to fight By Arden Dier withNewser.AI Posted Mar 17, 2026 7:45 AM CDT Copied This courtroom sketch depicts Brian Cole Jr., 30, of Woodbridge, Va., being sworn in, Friday, Dec. 5, 2025 before US Magistrate Moxila Upadhyaya, at Federal Court in Washington. (Dana Verkouteren via AP) See 1 more photo The man charged with planting pipe bombs at the DNC and RNC headquarters on the eve of the Jan. 6 Capitol riot is trying a sweeping defense: he's protected by presidential pardon. Attorneys for Brian Cole Jr.—charged with transporting and using explosives—argue in a new court filing that their client falls under President Trump's broad January 2025 clemency order, which granted "a full, complete and unconditional pardon" to people convicted of crimes tied to events "at or near" the Capitol on Jan. 6, per Politico. Cole hasn't been convicted, but his lawyers say the language plainly shields him because his alleged conduct was "inextricably tethered" to that day. A White House official, speaking anonymously, said the pardon "clearly does not cover this scenario." For one thing, the bombs were allegedly placed on Jan. 5. But Cole's attorneys argue that some of those convicted and granted clemency were, like him, accused of transporting weapons into Washington ahead of Jan. 6, per NBC News. Lawyers add Cole, like other Jan. 6 defendants, was "motivated by grievances about the 2020 presidential election" and is alleged to have directed his ire at Capitol Hill in time with the Jan. 6 certification of the electoral college vote. The administration is expected to fight the motion, even as it has pushed an expansive reading of Trump's Jan. 6 clemency order in other cases. Read These Next Here's where Sean Penn was on Oscars night. Iran-linked hackers launch 'significant' cyberattack. Trump is 'not happy with the UK' over his Persian Gulf push. The tiny bite tasted horrible—and gave her botulism. See 1 more photo Report an error