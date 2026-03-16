University of Florida Moves to Deactivate College Republicans

The University of Florida says it's deactivating the campus College Republicans as a registered student group after being notified that some members engaged in antisemitism. The deactivation effort at the University of Florida campus marks the second time this month that a public university in Florida has taken action against a Republican group accused of being involved in racist or antisemitic behavior.

Officials at the University of Florida said over the weekend that they had been informed by the Florida Federation of College Republicans that the federation had disbanded the Gainesville campus' chapter after determining that some members had "engaged in a pattern of conduct that violated its rules and values, including a recent antisemitic gesture," the AP reports. When the Florida Federation of College Republicans is ready, the university will assist with reactivating the campus chapter under new student leadership, UF officials said in a statement. The school said it is "committed to preventing and addressing antisemitism and other forms of discrimination and harassment" that disrupt the campus community, Reuters reports.