Trump Says Newsom's Dyslexia Makes Him Unfit for Presidency

President Trump is pushing a new line of attack on California Gov. Gavin Newsom: Newsom's dyslexia, which Trump argues should keep him from serving as president, the Hill reports. Speaking in the Oval Office on Monday while discussing voter ID and California, Trump labeled the Democrat a "low-IQ person" and said that although he supports people with learning disabilities, he doesn't support them for president. He repeatedly used a mocking nickname for Newsom—and also accidentally referred to him as president at one point—and said, "Everything about him is dumb."

Trump also appeared to reference Newsom's recent memoir event, where the governor mentioned scoring 960 on his SAT in an effort to relate to others. A White House spokesperson backed Trump's comments, calling Newsom, widely seen as a 2028 presidential contender, "the worst governor in America" and possibly also "the dumbest." Newsom responded on X, seizing on Trump's slip in calling him "president" by writing, "NO THANK YOU, WE BELIEVE IN FREE ELECTIONS!"

The clash follows earlier Trump posts calling Newsom "a cognitive mess" with a "mental disorder," while conservatives have criticized Newsom's SAT anecdote as racially insensitive—an accusation he's rejected as bad-faith, noting critics ignored Trump's past racist remarks. CNN reports Trump has referenced Newsom's "learning disability" at least four times in less than a week. "To every kid with a learning disability: don't let anyone — not even the President of the United States—bully you," Newsom wrote on X Monday. "Dyslexia isn't a weakness. It's your strength."