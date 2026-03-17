Israel: We 'Cut Off the Head of the Octopus,' Again

Israel says it has taken out one of Iran's top security figures. Defense Minister Israel Katz announced that on Monday night, airstrikes near Tehran killed Ali Larijani, described by officials as a key architect of Iran's military response to recent US-Israeli attacks, per the Wall Street Journal. Katz said he and Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu ordered the Israeli military to keep targeting what he called the "leadership" of Iran's ruling system, vowing to "cut off the head of the octopus again and again." Katz also said President Trump would be briefed on Larijani's reported death, which took place after Larijani and his son were targeted in a "hideout apartment," per the BBC.
Katz added that Gen. Gholam Reza Soleimani, head of the Basij paramilitary arm, had also been "eliminated," reports the AP. Iranian state media on Tuesday published what it said was a handwritten message from Larijani, praising those killed when a US torpedo hit an Iranian vessel off of Sri Lanka earlier in March, per the Journal. Western and regional officials had previously identified Larijani as central to Iran's strategy following joint US-Israeli strikes, and the US had sanctioned him over an alleged role in the lethal crackdown on anti-government protesters in January. Iran hadn't immediately confirmed Israel's claim about his death as of Tuesday morning.