Israel: We 'Cut Off the Head of the Octopus,' Again

Israel says it has taken out one of Iran's top security figures. Defense Minister Israel Katz announced that on Monday night, airstrikes near Tehran killed Ali Larijani, described by officials as a key architect of Iran's military response to recent US-Israeli attacks, per the Wall Street Journal. Katz said he and Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu ordered the Israeli military to keep targeting what he called the "leadership" of Iran's ruling system, vowing to "cut off the head of the octopus again and again." Katz also said President Trump would be briefed on Larijani's reported death, which took place after Larijani and his son were targeted in a "hideout apartment," per the BBC.