Op-Ed: He Predicted 2008 Crash, Is Worried Again

Richard Bookstaber called the 2008 financial crash a year in advance and thought it was a once-in-a-lifetime meltdown. Now he's rethinking that, and he worries that a new crash might be even worse. In a New York Times opinion piece, the former hedge fund risk chief and Treasury official argues today's danger isn't one big bubble, but a web of tightly linked vulnerabilities: a $2 trillion private-credit market that barely trades, an AI-driven tech boom concentrated in a handful of giant stocks, and geopolitical flash points like Iran and Taiwan. Each may seem like a unique problem. "Yet they are different entry points into the same underlying structure—a complex and tightly coupled system where the specific source of stress matters less than how quickly that stress can spread," he writes.