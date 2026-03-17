Op-Ed: He Predicted 2008 Crash, Is Worried Again

Richard Bookstaber called the 2008 financial crash a year in advance and thought it was a once-in-a-lifetime meltdown. Now he's rethinking that, and he worries that a new crash might be even worse. In a New York Times opinion piece, the former hedge fund risk chief and Treasury official argues today's danger isn't one big bubble, but a web of tightly linked vulnerabilities: a $2 trillion private-credit market that barely trades, an AI-driven tech boom concentrated in a handful of giant stocks, and geopolitical flash points like Iran and Taiwan. Each may seem like a unique problem. "Yet they are different entry points into the same underlying structure—a complex and tightly coupled system where the specific source of stress matters less than how quickly that stress can spread," he writes.
Bookstaber zeroes in on how private credit quietly funds both AI-sensitive software firms and the power-hungry data centers and chips behind the AI surge—often backed by the same Big Tech names that dominate the stock indexes in Americans' retirement accounts. Add in potential energy shocks from conflict with Iran or a semiconductor choke point in Taiwan, and you get a system lashed to physical infrastructure and supply chains that financial models barely comprehend. "This time, the danger isn't financial engineering," he writes. "It's that our financial system has attached itself to the vulnerabilities of our physical world—power grids, water, land, supply chains—and created hazards that markets have no framework to analyze." Read the full piece.