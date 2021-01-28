A Match Made in Lockdown: Pamela Anderson Marries

(Newser) – Pamela Anderson has revealed that she's been married since Christmas Eve. The former Baywatch star says her new husband is Dan Hayhurst, who's been her bodyguard during the pandemic lockdown, Fox News reports. The small ceremony was held in the yard of her home on Vancouver Island. Canadian First Nation members blessed the wedding, which included traditional rituals, per the Daily Mail, which posted photos. Anderson grew up in an isolated fishing village in British Columbia. Hayhurst already lived on the island, and the two met last year at the beginning of the lockdown. "I was married on the property I bought from my grandparents 25 years ago," she says. "This is where my parents were married, and they are still together. I feel like I've come full circle."

Hayhurst is a builder, and the couple is renovating the property in the village of Ladysmith. "I am in love," Anderson says, adding that they have "both our families' blessing. Everyone we know is happy for us." The actress has now been married five times to four men. Her exes include Tommy Lee, Kid Rock, and Rick Solomon. A year ago, she was reported to have married film producer Jon Peters, but she now says that was only a mock ceremony. "We were never married," she tells the Daily Mail. "He is a movie maker and ... I guess he just needed a little attention?" (Julian Assange's first social call in a British prison was from Pamela Anderson.)