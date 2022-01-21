(Newser) – An Ohio mom is facing child endangerment charges after being accused of kicking her two kids out during a snowstorm. Per WKBN, the alleged incident took place Monday, when police say they were called to the Warren home of 38-year-old Eva Harris just after 8am over a fight between the woman and her 17-year-old daughter. According to a police report, when the cops arrived, they could hear a fight taking place inside the residence, and when a perturbed Harris opened the door, she told police her daughter "needed to go" because she'd been disrespectful and poured a drink on her, per the Tribune Chronicle.

Police say the girl, clad in a thin jacket, emerged a few minutes later with a trash bag filled with her belongings, crying and wailing "I have nowhere to go" as she trudged through the 18 inches of snow on the ground. The temperature was said to be in the 20s at the time. Cops took the teen to the local police station but were soon summoned back to the house after a report that Harris had also kicked out her 16-year-old son. Police say they found him outside the home, also with a garbage bag full of his stuff. He told cops his mom had been upset with his sister over a boyfriend being at the house, and that he'd earned her ire for trying to stop them from arguing over it.

Police contacted Trumbull County Children Services then decided to arrest Harris after she wouldn't answer the door. She was finally taken into custody around 9:45am. Cops say there was another report on file with the agency about the family from September. According to jail records, Harris was released from custody later Monday on her own recognizance and arraigned Tuesday. She faces two counts of child endangerment, to which she pleaded not guilty. She's next due in court on March 1. (Read more weird crimes stories.)