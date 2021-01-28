(Newser) – TMZ is reporting on a surprise celebrity divorce—not necessarily surprising for the divorce part, but definitely for the marriage part. Per the outlet, actor Tim Robbins, 62, filed paperwork this week in Los Angeles to split from Gratiela Brancusi, estimated to be in her late 20s, whom he'd said to have been dating for three years or so. The paperwork notes they don't have kids together, though it's not clear when they actually tied the knot. Whispers about the two being a couple started up in February 2018, when Robbins brought Brancusi to the premiere of his HBO show Here and Now?.

Robbins was previously with actor Susan Sarandon for more than two decades, after meeting on the set of Bull Durham in 1988. They split in 2009 and share two sons, 31-year-old Jack Robbins and 28-year-old Miles Robbins, per Page Six. People notes that Robbins also has a stepdaughter, 35-year-old Eva Amurri, 35, who's Sarandon's daughter with director Franco Amurri, and whom Robbins helped raise. (Read more Tim Robbins stories.)