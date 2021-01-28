(Newser) – If a "tension-building ascent" up 13 stories, followed by zooming along a track at nearly 60mph is your idea of a good time, Six Flags Great Adventure has a ride coming later this year that might pique your interest. Per CBS Philadelphia, the Jersey Devil Coaster will open over the summer, and a release from the New Jersey theme park says it's going to shatter three records, becoming the world's tallest, longest, and fastest single-rail roller coaster. "Inspired by infamous New Jersey mythology, the cutting-edge coaster will feature five intense elements including two dramatic inversions," the release notes, leaving riders swooping "single file through the dark and foreboding woods over 3,000 feet of track." The mythology the park speaks of relates to the Jersey Devil, a demon that's said to haunt the Jersey Pine Barrens. Riders will need to be 48 inches tall to take a spin. Check out progress on the ride here. (Read more Six Flags stories.)