Brady Tells Patriots Fans: 'I Wouldn't Change Anything'

(Newser) – Playing in a Super Bowl is old hat for Tom Brady, but New England Patriots fans might find his appearance next Sunday hard to watch. The star quarterback assured them Thursday that they're not forgotten, NESN reports. Calling his tenure with the Patriots "incredible," Brady said, "I wouldn’t change anything over the course of 20 years." Brady won six Super Bowls as a Patriot. "That was magical, and all the relationships I developed, those shaped me into who I am as a person, as a player," he said. "My kids were born in Boston. I have great affection for the city and for everything that Boston has meant to me and my family—and all of New England, not just Boston."

Brady moved to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers as a free agent in the offseason. "I evaluated different opportunities and just tried to make the best possible decision for myself and my family," he said. "I chose Tampa, and it’s just been an amazing experience." He's apparently adjusting to a new coach, as well, after a successful longtime pairing with the Patriots' Bill Belichick. Brady praised Tampa Bay coach Bruce Arians in his press conference, per ESPN. "I think everyone wants to win for him," Brady said, adding: "He's very loyal. He's just got a great way about communicating effectively with everybody around here." Arians has credited his new quarterback with making the Bucs believe they could make it to the Super Bowl. "It only took one man," Brady's new coach said after the Bucs won the NFC championship. (Incentives in Brady's contract are adding up.)