Man Wins Idaho Lottery for 6th Time

(Newser) – Idaho's Bryan Moss says he plays the state lottery to support public schools—but the fact that he keeps winning is probably also an incentive. The lottery says the Meridian resident won $250,000 in a Crossword scratch game last week, his sixth "large win" but his first jackpot, CNN reports. Moss, owner of the Newko Sport and Nutrition health store, says he plans to use the money to fund his daughter's education. "I'm proud to help support Idaho public schools, that’s really why I play," says Moss. But his lottery luck doesn't seem to work when he buys tickets for friends. "I've tried playing for others it doesn't work lol," he joked in a Facebook post, per ABC. (Read more lottery stories.)