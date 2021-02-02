 
Finally, a Positive COVID Milestone in US

More Americans have gotten at least one dose of the vaccine than have tested positive
By Evann Gastaldo,  Newser Staff
Posted Feb 2, 2021 2:09 AM CST

(Newser) – As of Monday afternoon, 26.3 million people in the US had tested positive for COVID-19 since the coronavirus pandemic began. Also as of Monday afternoon, 26.5 million people in the country had gotten at least one dose of the vaccine for the disease, reports Bloomberg, which calls it "an early but hopeful milestone." Currently, an average of around 1.34 million Americans a day are being vaccinated, and ABC News reports the seven-day rolling average for daily new cases in the US was 148,413 as of Sunday. Nearly 7.8% of Americans have gotten at least one dose in the six weeks since vaccines started rolling out, and 1.8% have gotten both doses. Meanwhile, Fortune reports Johnson & Johnson is on the brink of submitting its single-dose vaccine to the FDA for emergency use authorization. (Read more coronavirus vaccine stories.)

