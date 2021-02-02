(Newser) – GameStop: the Musical? Not quite (or at least, not yet), but there are now two movies said to be in the works. Late last week, MGM scooped up the rights to a book proposal about what Deadline calls "one of the craziest weeks in Wall Street history." That project, The Antisocial Network, will come from author Ben Mezrich, who gave us The Accidental Billionaires book, which was then adapted for the big screen as The Social Network. Quartz notes that a studio putting dibs on a book proposal, not an actual completed book, isn't common, but it's a move that shows "Hollywood was never going to wait to adapt a story as viral as the GameStop saga."

In fact, "news of its adaptation came so quickly that its translation to screen could conceivably be depicted in the movie itself," Quartz adds. MGM isn't the only entity trying its hand at contextualizing the GameStop chronicles. Per the Wall Street Journal, Netflix is also getting in on the "David vs. Goliath" story of small investors trying to undermine hedge funds. A source tells the paper that the streaming platform is in talks with screenwriter Mark Boal to come up with a script for a GameStop movie that would include 24-year-old Noah Centineo, who's already starred in a slew of Netflix rom-coms, including To All the Boys I've Loved Before. "Who he'll be depicting is anyone's guess, because the story literally isn't done unfolding in real life yet," Mitchell Clark writes for the Verge.