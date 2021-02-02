Andrew Yang Has Coronavirus

(Newser) – Andrew Yang, the tech entrepreneur who sought the 2020 Democratic presidential nomination and now is running for mayor of New York, has tested positive for the coronavirus. In a statement, Yang said that he had tested negative "as recently as this weekend" but received a positive test result Tuesday, the Daily News reports. "I am experiencing mild symptoms, but am otherwise feeling well and in good spirits," he said. Yang has been making in-person campaign appearances in the city over the past month and has been riding the subway. His last stop on the campaign trail was a walk around the Bronx, per the Wall Street Journal. Yang said his staff has begun contact tracing and will notify people the candidate has had contact with, reports WABC. "When the time is right, I look forward to once again hitting the campaign trail," Yang said.

story continues below

Yang, who has lived in New York for 25 years, said he'll quarantine and "follow the advice of my doctor." The Democrat hopes to attend virtual events while quarantined, per CNN. He revealed last month that he was self-quarantining because a campaign staff member had tested positive. Yang's presidential run ended a year ago; he then worked as an analyst for CNN. He told supporters Tuesday on Twitter, "If you want me to feel better donate to my campaign! Then I can relax." Coronavirus cases have declined 12% in New York City from the weekly averages posted over the past month, per WNBC, and hospitalization rates dropped, as well. (Yang made a pandemic-related misstep just before his mayoral campaign began.)