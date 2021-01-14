Yang Is Running for NYC Mayor

(Newser) – Andrew Yang has entered another crowded Democratic primary field 11 months after dropping his White House bid. On Wednesday, his 46th birthday, the tech entrepreneur confirmed his run for New York City mayor, CBS reports. "I moved to New York City 25 years ago. I came of age, fell in love, and became a father here," Yang said in a tweet. "Seeing our City in so much pain breaks my heart." Yang, whose pledge to give every American a universal basic income of $1,000 a month was the centerpiece of his presidential campaign, says he will help the Big Apple recover from the pandemic with the largest cash relief program in US history, reports Reuters.

Yang also pledged to improve access to healthcare and "take back control" of the subway system. Current New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio, another failed Democratic White House contender, will be term-limited out of office this year. Yang's numerous opponents in the June 22 Democratic primary will include former HUD secretary Shaun Donovan, Brooklyn Borough President Eric Adams, and New York City Comptroller Scott Stringer, reports CNN. His potential GOP opponents include Guardian Angels founder Curtis Sliwa. (Yang has been taking flak for comments about moving his family outside the city during the pandemic.)