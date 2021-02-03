Twitter Boots MyPillow's Corporate Account for 'Ban Evasion'

(Newser) – MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell tried to use the company account to get around his ban from Twitter—and ended up getting the company account banned as well. A Twitter spokesperson tells Mashable that the MyPillow corporate account "was permanently suspended for violating our ban evasion policy." Lindell, who spread Donald Trump's election fraud claims, was banned last week for what Twitter said was "repeated violations of our civic integrity policy." On Sunday and Monday, the MyPillow account, which normally tweets company promotions, sent out tweets attacking Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey. "I know you are tied into the election fraud!" the account said. "You are so afraid of being found out! So many are looking forward to you being brought to justice!"

"Jack Dorsey is trying to cancel me (Mike Lindell) out!" another tweet said. "Jack will be found out and should be put in prison when all is revealed!" Twitter's rules state that when an account holder has been suspended, it "reserves the right to also permanently suspend any other account we believe the same account holder or entity may be operating in violation of our earlier suspension," USA Today notes. Lindell, who is being threatened with legal action by Dominion Voting Systems for claiming that its machines rigged the election, told the Star Tribune Tuesday that the Twitter ban is "part of the continued attacks because I want to get the fraud out there. All is going to be revealed that these machines attacked and stole the election."