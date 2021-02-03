(Newser) – If Nirvana hadn't named its final studio album In Utero, Luca Yupanqui may have had the perfect name for her own debut. Instead, the US toddler will have to settle for the slightly wordier Sounds of the Unborn when her album drops on April 2, the results of her parents' unusual meditation sessions when she was still in her mom's womb. Per the Guardian, Luca's parents, psych-rock performer Elizabeth Hart and musician Ivan Diaz Mathe, attached electrodes to Hart's belly while she was pregnant with Luca, then conducted five hour-long meditation sessions. During those sessions, and with the help of "biosonic MIDI technology," the electrodes transmitted the fetus' vibrations to Mathe's synthesizers. The sounds emanating from Hart's belly were then edited, with Hart and Diaz Mathe "trying to intervene as little as possible, allowing Luca's message to exist in its raw form," per a statement.

A description of the album, which will be released by the Sacred Bones label, notes that the music contained within is "the expression of life in its cosmic state—pre-mind, pre-speculation, pre-influence, and pre-human. It is the first album created by a person while they were still inside the womb, the expression of a soul that hasn't yet seen the light of day nor taken a single breath of air. It is a message that comes from a different realm." The statement also notes that when a now-born Luca listened in on the editing process, "she would open her eyes wide and stare at her parents, seemingly recognizing her own sounds from the womb, knowing that they were revisiting those rituals that made them come together as one." Check out Luca's first official music video here. (Read more strange stuff stories.)