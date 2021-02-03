(Newser) – There were movies in 2020? Apparently. Behold, the nominations for the 2021 Golden Globe Awards as announced Wednesday by Sarah Jessica Parker and Taraji P. Henson, per the AP:

Best motion picture drama: The Father; Mank; Nomadland; The Trial of the Chicago 7; Promising Young Woman.

Best musical or comedy film: Borat Subsequent Moviefilm; Hamilton; Music; Palm Springs; The Prom.

Best television series, drama: The Crown; Lovecraft Country; The Mandalorian; Ozark; Ratched.

Best television series, musical or comedy: Schitt’s Creek; Ted Lasso; The Great; The Flight Attendant; Emily in Paris.

Lead actor in a drama film: Riz Ahmed, Sound of Metal; Chadwick Boseman, Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom; Anthony Hopkins, The Father; Gary Oldman, Mank; Tahar Rahim, The Mauritanian.

Lead actress in a drama film: Frances McDormand, Nomadland; Viola Davis, Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom; Carey Mulligan, Promising Young Woman; Vanessa Kirby, Pieces of a Woman; Andra Day, The United States vs. Billie Holiday.

Lead actor in a comedy or musical film: Sacha Baron Cohen, Borat Subsequent Moviefilm; James Corden, The Prom; Andy Samberg, Palm Springs; Lin-Manuel Miranda, Hamilton; Dev Patel, The Personal History of David Copperfield.

Lead actress in a comedy or musical film: Maria Bakalova, Borat Subsequent Moviefilm; Michelle Pfeiffer, French Exit; Anya Taylor-Joy, Emma; Kate Hudson, Music; Rosamund Pike, I Care A Lot.

Best director: Chloé Zhao, Nomadland; Regina King, One Night in Miami; David Fincher, Mank; Aaron Sorkin, The Trial of the Chicago 7; Emerald Fennell, Promising Young Woman.

Best motion picture, foreign language: Another Round; La Llorona; The Life Ahead; Minari; Two of Us.

The Globes are typically the first major show of Hollywood’s awards season, which ends with the crowning of the best picture winner at the Oscars. They’ll retain that distinction, despite being delayed nearly two months. The Hollywood Foreign Press Association said Tuesday the Globes—typically a bubbly dinner gathering with flowing drinks—will be held bi-coastally for the first time. Tina Fey will host live from New York’s Rainbow Room and Amy Poehler will host from the awards’ normal home, the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills, Calif. It’s expected that nominees will be appear from locations around the world.