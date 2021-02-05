Pair Helps Out Nurses Who 'Want to Get Home'

(Newser) – When a snowstorm hit a month ago, a Rhode Island 10-year-old decided to give nurses battling the coronavirus a hand when it snowed next. "I was thinking they've been helping us a lot through this whole pandemic," Christian Stone said, "and I figured why don't we help them, you know?" He reasoned that after their shift at Westerly Hospital they "want to get home from work, so we thought we would make it a tiny bit easier for them by cleaning off their cars for them." So on Monday afternoon, Christian and his friend's mother, Abbey Meeker, suited up and headed for the hospital's parking lot, WJAR reports. She would've preferred showing their appreciation another way. "It sucked. I hate the snow," Meeker said, adding that she did it "because this is what he's passionate about. I did it because he wanted to do it. It's a good feeling."

The parking lot was being plowed, but the cars in it were covered. It kept snowing as the two worked, per WXIX, and it was windy.They worked from 2pm until evening. "Honestly, we've probably done at least 80 cars," Meeker said. "It's been cold but extremely fun seeing how happy they get," Christian said. "Some of them say, 'Thank you so much,' and I'm just really happy to see them happy." A few of the hospital employees offered to pay for the service. "We just said, 'We're doing this for you guys cause you're here for us,'" Meeker said. Christian said, "We want them to be able go home and see their family after a long day of work." He agreed with Meeker: "It's a good feeling." (A new appreciation of front-line health care workers was one of the best things to come out of 2020, the Washington Post decided.)