Trump Resigns From SAG With Epic Letter

(Newser) – Donald Trump is officially no longer a member of the Screen Actors Guild, but not because the union expelled him, as it seemed to be on the verge of doing. No, the former president resigned before he could be kicked out, via a letter to current SAG-AFTRA president Gabrielle Carteris. Apparently Trump was not a Beverly Hills, 90210 fan, because after starting the letter with a resounding "Who cares!" (about the threat of being booted from the union), he went on to note of Carteris, "While I'm not familiar with your work, I'm very proud of my work..." He went on to list credits including Home Alone 2 and The Apprentice, which he referred to as "one of the most successful shows in television history." W magazine debunks that succinctly: "It is not."

The letter, which NBC News has in full, goes on to tout his contribution to the "dying" cable news business (including networks he referred to as "MSDNC" and "Fake News CNN"), which he says he rejuvenated by getting involved in politics, before moving on to his complaints. He rails against the union's "dismal record," saying it's done nothing for him beyond "collecting dues and promoting dangerous un-American policies and ideas." The disciplinary committee vote to possibly expel Trump had been scheduled for this week, and was related to his alleged incitement of the US Capitol riot on Jan. 6, which SAG says violated its union constitution. Now the vote need not be held; SAG's official response to Trump's letter, per the Hollywood Reporter, was simply, "Thank you." (Read more Donald Trump stories.)