Jared Kushner may have tried his best to keep his father-in-law off of social media, but where there's a will, there's always a platform. Since 2016, Donald Trump has had a rarely used account on Gab, a site favored by far-right users, but he hadn't posted since Jan. 8—until Friday, when he made what Business Insider calls his "social media comeback" with a post about his upcoming impeachment hearing. He didn't use his own words, but instead posted a Feb. 4 letter written by lawyers on his behalf to Rep. Jamie Raskin, one of the Democratic impeachment managers. In the letter, attorneys Bruce Castor and David Schoen call the second impeachment a "public relations stunt," noting that a recent call from Raskin for Trump to testify at the hearing "only confirms what is known to everyone: you cannot prove your allegations against the 45th President of the United States, who is now a private citizen."

The letter had previously been shared online by Trump spokesman Jason Miller. The Independent notes that, since being barred or indefinitely suspended from most major social-media platforms—including Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, YouTube, Snapchat, and Reddit—Trump has mainly released statements from his newly established "Office of the Former President" to communicate with the public. A recent Daily Beast report suggests he's been so itchy to get back on the online horse that he's been scribbling down insults for others to use on their own accounts. The news of Trump's Gab post comes after a BuzzFeed News report this week that Parler, another social-media site popular with the far right, had offered the Trump Organization a 40% stake in the company if Trump made Parler his main social-media platform. That deal was apparently never finalized.