(Newser) – In what The Hollywood Reporter calls "the latest development of a career in freefall," Armie Hammer is now without a talent agency. A week after his exit from The Offer, a movie about the making of The Godfather—which was preceded by Hammer pulling out of Shotgun Wedding with Jennifer Lopez—Hammer has been dropped by William Morris Endeavor. The move comes after the 34-year-old Call Me by Your Name star was slammed for graphic social-media messages he allegedly sent multiple women. After a string of those messages—which included fantasies of rape, abuse, and cannibalism—to one woman were posted online, others who'd been in relationships with him or otherwise interacted with him came forward to say they'd received similar messages and experienced behavior from him that included manipulation, psychological abuse, and coercion, per Variety.

Sources tell THR that Hammer's publicist has also ditched him in the wake of these accusations. Hammer hasn't yet confirmed he actually sent the messages, only saying in a statement last month that there were "vicious and spurious online attacks against me" and that he had no intention of addressing "these bull--- claims." In a Monday Instagram post, Hammer's ex, Elizabeth Chambers, said she was "shocked, heartbroken, and devastated" to hear about "everything that has transpired," per USA Today. Although Hammer has exited projects in production, he's set to appear in a bunch of other movies already completed, which Variety notes "will cause a headache for studio executives who will have to scramble to figure out marketing plans and press tours." Among those films are Crisis, co-starring Gary Oldman, as well as Disney's Death on the Nile with Kenneth Branagh and Gal Gadot, and Taika Waititi's Next Goal Wins, in which Hammer has a small part.