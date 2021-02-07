Liz Cheney Tells GOP: Drop Trump

(Newser) – Facing a backlash from Wyoming Republicans over her vote for impeachment, Rep. Liz Cheney said Sunday that her party should reconsider its support for former President Trump. "We should not be embracing the former president," she said. Cheney made the comments on Fox News Sunday. "We have to take a really hard look at who we are and what we stand for, what we believe in." She brought up Trump's actions before the Jan. 6 attack on the US Capitol and his impeachment, as well as the GOP losses of the presidency and Senate control in the November elections, NBC reports. Cheney was among 10 House Republicans who voted in support of the article of impeachment. "We have to be in a position where we can say we stand for principles, for ideals," she said.

Cheney said she won't resign from the House, despite Republican pressure to do so, per Politico. “I think people all across Wyoming understand and recognize that our most important duty is to the Constitution," she said, adding "the oath that I took to the Constitution compelled me to vote for impeachment." If Cheney were sitting in judgment on the Senate side, she said she'd weigh the evidence and arguments presented before deciding whether to vote for conviction. But she suggested enough is clear by this point. "What we already know does constitute the greatest violation of his oath of office by any president in the history of the country," Cheney said. "And this is not something that we can simply look past or pretend didn't happen or try and move on. We've got to make sure this never happens again." (Read more Liz Cheney stories.)