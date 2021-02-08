Screen Actors Guild Says Trump Can Never Rejoin

(Newser) – Donald Trump resigned from the Screen Actors Guild before the union could formally expel him—but if he ever wants to return, that door is now closed. The SAG-AFTRA national board passed a resolution Sunday "preemptively denying any potential re-admission applications by former member Donald J. Trump," USA Today reports. Five members abstained from the vote. The guild took steps toward expelling Trump last month, citing the Capitol riot and his "reckless campaign of misinformation aimed at discrediting and ultimately threatening the safety of journalists." SAG-AFTRA President Gabrielle Carteris said Sunday that permanently banning Trump from rejoining was more than a symbolic move.

story continues below

"Preventing Donald Trump from ever rejoining SAG-AFTRA is more than a symbolic step," Carteris said. "It is a resounding statement that threatening or inciting harm against fellow members will not be tolerated. An attack against one is an attack against all." In his resignation letter last week, which can be seen in full here, the former president praised his own work in movies and TV and slammed the union for "promoting dangerous un-American policies and ideas." The Los Angeles Times notes that federal laws protect Trump's access to a pension from the union and he isn't barred from working on SAG-AFTRA productions. (Read more Donald Trump stories.)