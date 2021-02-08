Pedro Gomez Was 'More Than a Media Personality'

(Newser) – Pedro Gomez, an ESPN reporter who covered 25 World Series and 22 All-Star Games, has died. He was 58. The network said his death was unexpected, CNN reports. "Pedro was an elite journalist at the highest level and his professional accomplishments are universally recognized," ESPN said. "More importantly, Pedro was a kind, dear friend to us all." The son of Cuban refugees, Gomez wrote for a series of newspapers—including the Sacramento Bee, San Jose Mercury News, and Miami Herald—before moving to ESPN in 2003. "Pedro was far more than a media personality," his family said in a statement. "He was a Dad, loving husband, loyal friend, coach, and mentor." Survivors include his wife, Sandra, two sons, and a daughter.

Current and former ballplayers were among those mourning Gomez on social media Monday, per CBS Sports. "In Pedro Gomez, we lost a bridge-builder," Doug Glanville tweeted. "Pedro was an amazing man that was respected in every locker room he ever walked into," Luis Gonzalez posted. Chipper Jones said he "loved speaking" to Gomez, adding "his love of baseball, and sports in general, came shining through." A colleague, Jamele Hill, posted, "Pedro Gomez was one of the nicest and warmest people I ever encountered during my time at ESPN." The network's Jorge Sedano said Gomez "opened the door for Latinos in sports tv. I can't even explain how sad I am right now. Rest In Peace, Mi Hermano." (Read more obituary stories.)