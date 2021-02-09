Biden on Trump's Senate Trial: 'I Have a Job'

(Newser) – President Biden is the first president to be in office while his predecessor is on trial in the Senate—but he won't be watching the proceedings. Before an Oval Office meeting with business leaders on his coronavirus relief plan Tuesday, Biden told reporters he would not be watching Donald Trump's second impeachment trial. "I tell people that I have a job," Biden said, per the Hill. "We have already lost over 450,000 people and we could lose a whole lot more if we don’t act and act decisively. A lot of people, as I have said before, children are going to bed hungry. A lot of families are food insecure. They are in trouble. That’s my job."

Biden added: "The Senate has their job and they are about to begin it and I am sure they are going to conduct themselves well. That's all I am going to say about impeachment." Earlier Tuesday, White House press secretary Jen Psaki said Biden would not be watching or commenting on the trial, the AP reports. "Joe Biden is the president, he's not a pundit, he's not going to opine on back and forth arguments," she said.