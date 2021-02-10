1 Dead in Mass Shooting at Buffalo Health Clinic

(Newser) – One of the five people shot Tuesday at a Minnesota health clinic has died. Three of the victims were in critical but stable condition Tuesday night and one had been released, the Minneapolis Star-Tribune reports. Meanwhile, details were coming in on the suspect, 67-year-old Gregory Paul Ulrich, who was arrested and jailed after the late morning tragedy at the Allina Health Clinic in Buffalo. Ulrich's ex-roommate says the suspect is an addict and was angry his doctor wouldn't prescribe more painkillers, and Buffalo Police Chief Pat Budke says Ulrich had a history of making violent threats after being unhappy with health care he had received.

He also has a long history with law enforcement in the town, going back as far as 2003. The former roommate says Ulrich was so unhappy with the aforementioned doctor, he put the man's name on a sign accusing him of being a "crook and just no good," and attached it to the shed of his mobile home, "facing the main road going to the hospital so everybody could see it." Authorities say he threatened a mass shooting or bombing at the same clinic in 2018. Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz says "some improvised explosive devices" were found by authorities after the Tuesday shooting, NBC News reports. (Read more Minnesota stories.)