Multiple People Shot at Minnesota Clinic

One person is in custody, but few details were immediately available
By Newser Editors and Wire Services
Posted Feb 9, 2021 12:55 PM CST

(Newser) – Multiple people were shot at a Minnesota health clinic on Tuesday, and someone was taken into custody afterward, police said. The shootings happened at the Allina clinic in Buffalo, a city of about 15,000 people roughly 40 miles northwest of Minneapolis, said Kelly Prestidge, an office manager for the Buffalo Police Department, the AP reports. The Star Tribune reports that at least five people were believed to have been wounded, but no details were available about the extent of their injuries.

Police Chief Pat Budke said the shooting happened on the Allina Clinic Crossroads campus. He said that the situation was contained shortly before noon and that there was no further threat to the public's safety. The Midwest Medical Examiners Office, which handles cases in Wright County, had no comment on whether it had sent anyone to the scene. A spokeswoman for the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms said members of its enforcement group were headed to the scene.

