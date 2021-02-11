More Buffy Stars Speak Out on Joss Whedon

(Newser) – Charisma Carpenter is no longer the only person accusing Joss Whedon of misconduct on the set of Buffy the Vampire Slayer. After Carpenter called out the show creator for abusing his power on Wednesday, Amber Benson, who played recurring character Tara Maclay, tweeted her support, saying "Buffy was a toxic environment and it starts at the top." "There was a lot of damage done during that time and many of us are still processing it twenty plus years later," added Benson, 44. Sarah Michelle Gellar, who played Buffy in the series, also shared her support for Carpenter, 50. "While I am proud to have my name associated with Buffy Summers, I don't want to be forever associated with the name Joss Whedon," Gellar, 43, wrote on Instagram, per People. Gellar said she wouldn't comment further. "But I stand with all survivors of abuse and am proud of them for speaking out."

story continues below

Michelle Trachtenberg, who played Buffy's little sister, then reposted Gellar's statement on Instagram with her own alarming comment. "I am brave enough now as a 35 year old woman….To repost this," she wrote, per Deadline. "Because. This must. Be known. As a teenager. With his not appropriate behavior….very. Not. Appropriate." "What he did was very bad," she added, per US Weekly. "But we win. By surviving!" Carpenter accused Whedon of creating a "hostile" work environment on the set of Buffy and spinoff Angels, and of firing her after she gave birth, following inappropriate comments about her pregnancy and weight. She was inspired to speak out after participating in an investigation of Whedon related to actor Ray Fisher's accusations of abusive behavior on the set of Justice League. In a tweet, Fisher called Carpenter "one of the bravest people I know." (Read more Joss Whedon stories.)