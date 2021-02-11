Plastic Surgeon Saves Gorilla Glue Girl's Hair

(Newser) – TikTok user Tessica Brown has finally become unglued—but the nickname "Gorilla Glue girl" might stick with her for even longer than the spray adhesive she used as hair spray. The Louisiana woman had the glue removed in a four-hour procedure performed by Beverly Hills plastic surgeon Dr. Michael Obeng, reports TMZ, which has video of the process. He reached out to offer the procedure for free, though a GoFundMe fundraiser has raised more than $20,000 for Brown. Obeng says he used medical grade adhesive remover, aloe vera, olive oil, and a dash of acetone. Brown, who says she made the "bad, bad" decision to use the spray more than a month ago after running out of hairspray, had feared losing her hair permanently, but Obeng was able to save most of it.

Brown, who runs a daycare business, tells ET that she hadn't planned to go viral. She says she posted a video on TikTok asking for advice. "Then somebody said, 'Oh, she's just put that on her head on purpose just to get to here,'" she says. "Who in their right mind would say, 'Oh well, let me just spray this in my head and become famous overnight?'" she says. "Who would want them to do that? I needed somebody to tell me how to take this off, that's all it was." She says the attention has hurt her business—and her daughters no longer want her to do their hair. She says reports that she plans to sue Gorilla Glue are untrue. The 40-year-old says she hopes others will learn from her mistake. "If you don't have what you need, don't just use anything," she says. (Read more gorilla glue girl stories.)