(Newser) – The Britney Spears conservatorship saga continues, this time with a small victory for the pop star. Jamie Spears, father of the 39-year-old singer, has been in control of his daughter's career, estate, and other aspects of her life, including medical treatment, since 2008. Late last year, Britney Spears tried to have him legally taken out of that role. A judge didn't rule in her favor, but instead appointed Bessemer Trust as a co-conservator to oversee Britney's finances. Jamie had since filed his own paperwork to wrest back control from Bessemer, but at a virtual hearing on Thursday, Los Angeles County Superior Court Judge Brenda Penny denied that request, keeping the co-conservatorship intact, CNN reports. The ruling means that Jamie and Bessemer now must work together on a budget plan and investment strategy for Britney, per NBC News.

One particular point of contention raised by Jamie's legal team was his wish to be able to delegate investment powers, which the judge denied. In a statement that may be more to save face than a true sign of satisfaction, Jamie's lawyer said the decision "[shows] the court's confidence in our client Jamie Spears and Bessemer Trust to manage the conservatorship of Ms. Spears' estate together," adding that he "looks forward to working with Bessemer to continue an investment strategy in the best interests of his daughter." The ruling doesn't necessarily mean Britney has given up trying to dump her dad from the conservatorship job, and her lawyer said as much at Thursday's hearing, noting his client "does not want her father as co-conservator and we recognize removal is a separate issue." The Guardian notes there's been no word from Britney yet on the proceedings. The next hearing is March 17. (Britney says she just wants to be "normal.")