Woman Arrested for Alleged EpiPen Attack

(Newser) – A Florida woman allegedly attacked her passed-out sister with an EpiPen and told police she did so because she is "allergic to drunks” and was hoping to sober her sister up, WBBH reports. According to a police report, 62-year-old Joanna Zielinksi told officers: "I injected her with the EpiPen so she wouldn’t be drunk any more. What’s the big deal?" The two women were drinking together Thursday at their Naples home, according to reports. Sister Laura went to sleep on the couch, per the Smoking Gun, while Zielinksi continued drinking and taking drugs. "At some point," the police report says, "Joanna went crazy and attacked Laura with an EpiPen, stabbing her multiple times."

Zielinksi allegedly then called 911 and hung up, prompting a visit from police. Laura told officers that Zielinksi has been physically abusive to her on many occasions and that she wanted to press charges, which led to Zielinksi being arrested on suspicion of domestic battery. Medical responders determined that no medication from the EpiPen was injected into the sister because of the way Zielinksi was holding it during the attack. Officers say Zielinksi told them the EpiPen belonged to her. (Read more domestic violence stories.)