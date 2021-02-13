Senate Votes on Allowing Impeachment Witnesses

(Newser) – The Senate has voted to allow witnesses in Donald Trump’s second impeachment trial—a “stunning development,” per the Hill. The trial was anticipated to wrap up with closing arguments Saturday, the Chicago Tribune reports, but lead Democratic impeachment manager Jamie Raskin asked that Rep. Jaime Herrera Beutler be questioned. Herrera Beutler, a Republican who voted in the House to impeach Trump, was reportedly briefed on a Jan. 6 call between Trump and House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy. During the call, McCarthy pleaded with Trump to issue a message to the rioters to back off. Trump’s response: "Well, Kevin, I guess these people are more upset about the election than you are."

story continues below

The Saturday vote to call witnesses passed 55-45, with five Republicans joining Democrats, per CNN. Raskin said Herrera Beutler could give a deposition via Zoom, the Hill reports, and that it would take an hour or less. To that, Trump attorney Michael van der Veen said he would need to call more than 100 witnesses. “If you vote for witnesses, do not handcuff me,” he said. What Trump did or didn’t do after the attack on the Capitol began is not at issue, according to van der Veen. The article of impeachment is “about the incitement. It's not about what happened afterwards,” he said. (Read more Trump impeachment stories.)