Out of Jail at 10:08pm. A Carjacking at 10:28pm

(Newser) – This is not going to help the recidivism stats in Spokane. Police in the Washington city say a man committed a felony 20 minutes after his release from jail, reports the Spokesman-Review. At 10:08pm Saturday, 31-year-old Marcus Goodman was released from the Spokane County Jail after being arrested on an unspecified felony charge. At 10:28pm, police say Goodman carjacked a 16-year-old girl about a mile and half from the jail, per KXLY. An officer spotted the car on the road about 1am, and Goodman was soon back in custody—and back in the same jail—on a charge of second-degree robbery. The young victim identified Goodman as a her assailant. She said her carjacker told her he had a gun before taking her car, though no weapon was actually displayed. (Read more weird crimes stories.)