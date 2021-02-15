(Newser) – Former President Trump's impeachment trial is over, but not for one of his defense attorneys, who says he's been the target of harassment, intimidation, and vandalism since taking on Trump as a client. "My home was attacked," van der Veen said Saturday, per a pool report cited by the Hill. "I'd rather not go into it because it would encourage other people to do it more, but ... I've had nearly 100 death threats." He did go into it a bit, though, adding that his residence in West Whiteland Township, a suburb of Philadelphia, was attacked on Friday, with "windows broken, spray paint, really bad words spray-painted everywhere." He didn't elaborate on what "everywhere" means, but the Philadelphia Inquirer showed a photo of the word "TRAITOR," along with an arrow pointing to the attorney's home, spray-painted in red at the bottom of his driveway.

Detective Scott Pezick of the West Whiteland Township Police Department tells ABC News the vandalism was discovered Friday evening by van der Veen's wife when she got home, and that nothing other than the driveway graffiti was found on the property by police. Pezick adds that the family has hired private security to watch their home, and that police are boosting their presence in the area. No arrests have been made. The Inquirer reports that protesters from the Refuse Fascism group were also seen demonstrating outside of van der Veen's Philly office shouting, "When van der Veen lies, what do you do? Convict! Convict!" "I'm not a controversial guy," van der Veen said Saturday, per the Hill. "I'm not politically minded, so to speak. I'm a trial lawyer and I represent people's interests in court. ... And I'm disappointed that that is the result of just me doing my job."