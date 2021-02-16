2 Men Broke Lockdown, With Unexpectedly Grave Results

(Newser) – Two men violated lockdown restrictions in England, with a grave result they likely never anticipated. The Guardian and BBC report the men, from Liverpool and Leicester, traveled to the Kirkstone Pass in the Lake District and were camping when one began experiencing chest pains. The Patterdale Mountain Rescue Team traveled to them, and experienced team member Chris Lewis fell nearly 500 feet in the cold and dark. He survived, but the 60-year-old retiree suffered severe spinal injuries and is now paralyzed from the neck down; he may never walk again. The ill camper was taken to a hospital and has since been released.

"The severity of Chris's injuries cannot be overstated and he will need significant support for the rest of his life," reads a JustGiving campaign started in his name that has raised more than $300,000 as of this writing. The two campers were fined roughly $275 each for their lockdown violations, and fellow mountain rescue volunteer Mike Blakey doesn't mince words in comments to the Guardian: "We were in lockdown and they shouldn’t have been camping. It was avoidable." England's lockdown guidance makes that clear: "You must not leave, or be outside of your home except where necessary. ... If you do leave home for a permitted reason, you should always stay in your local area ... Staying in your local area means stay in the village, town, or part of the city where you live." (Read more lockdown stories.)