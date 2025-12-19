Putin Doubles Down on Ukraine Demands

Russian President Vladimir Putin used his year-end press conference and call-in show to say that Russia is "ready and willing" to end its war in Ukraine peacefully, as long as all Moscow's demands are met. Putin said Russia doesn't "really see such readiness" from Ukraine for peace talks, but there are "signals" that Kyiv is "ready to engage in some kind of dialogue," Reuters reports.

Putin said Russia would achieve its goals militarily if Kyiv fails to agree to its conditions, the AP reports. "Our troops are advancing all across the line of contact, faster in some areas or slower in some others, but the enemy is retreating in all sectors," he said.