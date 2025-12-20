Gisele Bundchen Is Married Once Again

Gisele Bündchen has quietly tied the knot again, according to marriage records viewed by People and other outlets. The Brazilian supermodel married jiu-jitsu instructor Joaquim Valente on Dec. 3 in Surfside, Florida; sources tell TMZ the ceremony was small and held at the couple's home, and sources tell Page Six close family and friends were in attendance. Bündchen, 45, and Valente welcomed a son in early 2025, her third child and their first together. She also shares son Benjamin, 15, and daughter Vivian, 12, with former NFL quarterback Tom Brady, whom she divorced in October 2022 after 13 years of marriage.

A source previously told People the pair were "happy for this new chapter" and focused on creating "a peaceful and loving environment for the whole family," and a source now tells Page Six Valente is "thrilled they finally tied the knot after having a kid together." The two first met through jiu-jitsu and were spotted together in Costa Rica with her children in November 2022, sparking early speculation, which she initially denied, that the supermodel was dating her trainer. By February 2024, sources confirmed their relationship, describing it as a friendship that gradually became romantic and saying Valente had been a key support to Bündchen during and after her divorce.