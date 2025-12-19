Alleged Poison Raspberry Killer Pulled From Thames

London police pulled a woman from the River Thames this week and then confirmed she was a suspect in a high-profile Colombian poisoning case. Authorities say the woman is Zulma Guzman Castro, a businesswoman accused of killing two schoolgirls in Bogota with chocolate raspberries allegedly laced with thallium, a toxic heavy metal, the Telegraph reports. The Metropolitan Police said officers were called just before 7am Tuesday to reports of a distressed woman on Battersea Bridge. Police said the force's marine unit recovered a woman in her 50s from the water, and she was taken to hospital with injuries that are not considered life-threatening.

Guzman Castro is wanted in Colombia over the April deaths of 14-year-old Ines de Bedout and 13-year-old Emilia Forero, who collapsed after eating chocolate-covered raspberries delivered to the Bogota apartment of Ines' father, Juan de Bedout. Prosecutors there allege the fruit had been injected with thallium and sent via courier. Reports in local media suggest the attack may have been linked to a failed affair between Guzman Castro and the father of one of the girls. Another girl was left with permanent injuries, and a 21-year-old man was also hospitalized. Guzman Castro, who ran an electric car rental firm, denies the allegations.

Interpol had issued a red notice for her, and British authorities say she is expected to be deported to Colombia once she is medically cleared to travel. Colombian investigators say Guzman Castro left the country 10 days after the girls fell ill, traveling through Argentina, Brazil, and Spain before arriving in the UK on Nov. 10, LBC reports.

Emilia's father posted an emotional tribute on what would have been her 14th birthday. "Fourteen years ago, a life of hopes, joys and dreams began; a life that filled a family, a father and a mother. But it wasn't just the joy of someone else's life; it was the beginning of the life of an excellent human being who had dreams, hopes and goals," he wrote. "As a father, it is incomprehensible to think that someone was capable of taking this away."