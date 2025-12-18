Secret Trial Video Shows General Who Balked Over Tiananmen

A newly surfaced court video is reshaping what we know about the one Chinese general who refused to send his troops into Tiananmen Square in 1989. The six-hour footage , now circulating on YouTube, shows Gen. Xu Qinxian, the former commander of the elite 38th Group Army, on trial in 1990 for disobeying martial law orders as China's leaders prepared to deploy tens of thousands of soldiers against pro-democracy demonstrators in Beijing. Xu, by then stripped of his command, tells a panel of three military judges that he declined to lead some 15,000 armed troops into the capital because he believed using force on civilians would trigger "chaos and bloodshed" and risk making a commander "a sinner in history," per the New York Times .

Historians say the video offers rare, concrete evidence of internal dissent within the People's Liberation Army as Deng Xiaoping pushed for a military solution to weeks of student-led protests. Xu, who appears guarded by soldiers in a courtroom without spectators, recounts being summoned from a hospital bed on May 18, 1989, and told to deploy his unit as part of an initial 50,000-strong martial law force. He says he argued the crisis should be resolved chiefly through political means; that troops, if used, should remain at the city's edge; and that such a consequential order should be discussed by top party and government leaders and the National People's Congress.

The testimony, corroborated in part by other officers quoted in the trial, details how martial law orders were issued orally, meaning they couldn't be traced, and generals were summoned individually, in a possible effort to contain opposition. After Xu's removal, the 38th Army played a central role in the June 3-4 crackdown, when troops fired on protesters and residents, killing hundreds, possibly thousands. Discussion of the events remains heavily restricted inside China, which makes the video's appearance especially striking. Soon after the video was shared, China dismissed the head of the State Secrecy Bureau and his deputy in a possibly related move, per the Economist. Xu, who was sentenced to five years in prison, died in 2021 at age 85; in a 2011 interview, he said he did not regret his choice.