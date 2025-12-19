Court Jails Man for Drugging and Raping Wife, Posting Vids

A German court has handed an 8.5-year prison term to a man who repeatedly drugged and raped his wife, then shared videos of the assaults online. A regional court in Aachen found the 61-year-old, IDed under German privacy rules only as Fernando P., guilty of aggravated rape, bodily harm, and violating his wife's intimate privacy by recording and distributing footage of the attacks, per Reuters . The man, who AFP reports kept his face shielded in court by the hood of his sweatshirt, breached "the most intimate sphere of private life and of personal rights," the court said, per CNN .

Prosecutors said that between 2018 and 2024, the janitor sedated his wife at the home they used to live in, sexually abused her while she was unconscious, and then uploaded footage to chat groups and other online sites. The case has drawn parallels in German media to a widely covered French trial last year. In that case, a French man, Dominique Pelicot, was sentenced to 20 years in prison for drugging and repeatedly raping his wife, Gisele Pelicot, and arranging for numerous men to assault her while she was unconscious—an ordeal that helped spur France to revise its rape laws.

Paris this year adopted a standard requiring "freely given and informed" consent, aligning more closely with laws in Sweden, Spain, and the UK, per Reuters. Germany updated its own rape statute in 2016 to ease prosecutions, but it stopped short, critics say, of a fully consent-based model. In Aachen, most of the proceedings were closed to protect the victim's privacy, though the verdict was read in open court. The woman's lawyer praised the judges' handling of the case as particularly considerate, saying her client "really has had a voice in this trial," but she declined to weigh in on the length of the sentence, noting she hadn't yet discussed it with her client.