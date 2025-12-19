UK Baker Slams 'Ugly' Mexican Bread, Gets Slammed Back

A blunt critique of Mexican bread by a British baker has sparked a cascade of social media outrage, ultimately leading to a public apology. In an interview for a food-themed podcast that resurfaced online, Richard Hart, the co-founder of Green Rhino bakery in Mexico City and a well-known figure in international baking circles, said Mexicans "don't really have much of a bread culture," adding that "they make sandwiches on these white, ugly rolls that are pretty cheap and industrially made." His comments quickly rippled across Instagram, TikTok, and X, with many Mexicans accusing him of being dismissive and insulting of Mexico's traditional breads, per the AP .

What began as a dispute over bread soon ignited a national debate over food identity—not only over who defines Mexican culinary traditions, but also over the growing influence of foreigners in a capital already tense from a surge of US expatriates and tourists. "He offended the community of bakers in Mexico and all the people in Mexico who like bread, which is almost everyone," says Daniela Delgado, a university student in Mexico City. Social media was soon flooded with memes, reaction videos, and passionate defenses of Mexican bread. Commenters praised everyday staples—from the crusty bolillos used for tortas to the iconic conchas found in neighborhood bakeries.

In many cases, these simple street foods act as a uniting factor across social groups and classes and often cut to the core of the country's cultural identity. The incident prompted many to question why a foreign entrepreneur would publicly disparage a staple so deeply embedded in Mexican life. For many, Hart's remarks echoed long-standing frustrations over foreign chefs and restaurateurs receiving disproportionate prestige, as well as concerns over gentrification in the capital. "Don't mess with the bolillo," warned one viral post on X.

As criticism mounted, Hart issued a public apology on Instagram, saying his comments were poorly phrased and didn't show respect for Mexico and its people. He acknowledged the emotional response and said he didn't behave as a "guest." "I made a mistake," Hart said in his statement. "I regret it deeply." The apology did little to immediately quiet the debate. While some users accepted it, others said it failed to address deeper concerns about cultural authority and who gets to critique Mexican traditions. "If you want to be part of Mexican culture by owning a restaurant or bakery, you have to educate yourself," Delgado says.