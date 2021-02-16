Biden Makes First Official Trip Out of DC as President

(Newser) – Almost four weeks after taking office, President Biden has chosen Wisconsin for his first official trip outside Washington, DC, as president. Biden will discuss his COVID relief plan at a CNN town hall event in Milwaukee Tuesday night, the Hill reports. Biden, who narrowly won the battleground state in November, is seeking to build public support for the $1.9 trillion relief plan before a House vote expected next week. Until now, Biden's only journeys out of the capital as president have been weekend visits to his Delaware home and a trip to the Camp David retreat in Maryland, reports the AP. On Thursday, he plans to visit a Pfizer vaccine manufacturing facility in Michigan.

story continues below

At the invite-only Tuesday night event, which will air at 9pm Eastern, Biden will take questions from Democrats. Republicans, and independents. "I wanted to go up because there's a lot going on in Wisconsin," Biden he said as he left the White House Tuesday, per CNN. "It's cold as the devil up there, they've got a lot to deal with." Asked Tuesday why Biden had chosen the state, White House press secretary Jen Psaki asked the reporter, "You don't like Wisconsin?" It's "a state where clearly there are Democrats, Republicans, independents," Psaki added, per the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel. "As we saw from the final outcome of the vote in November, people who have different points of view on a range of issues." (Read more President Biden stories.)