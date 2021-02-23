 
X

Palace: Prince Philip Has an Infection

Queen's husband is 'looking forward to getting out' of the hospital
By Bob Cronin,  Newser Staff
Posted Feb 23, 2021 2:37 PM CST
Updated Feb 23, 2021 2:58 PM CST

(Newser) – Britain's Prince Philip, who was admitted to a London hospital a week ago, is "comfortable and responding to treatment" for an infection, according to a statement from Buckingham Palace. Doctors expect him to stay in King Edward VII's Hospital for several days, the palace said Tuesday. Son Prince Edward said his father is feeling "a lot better," the BBC reports. "He's looking forward to getting out, which is the most positive thing," Edward said.

story continues below

The palace did not reveal any other information about the infection, per NBC News. Philip, 99, has been spending the COVID-19 lockdown at Windsor Castle with Queen Elizabeth. Both have had coronavirus vaccinations, and the palace said this hospitalization doesn't have anything to do with COVID-19. (The palace announced a family honor for Philip while he was in the hospital.)

We use cookies. By Clicking "OK" or any content on this site, you agree to allow cookies to be placed. Read more in our privacy policy.
Get the news faster.
Tap to install our app.
X