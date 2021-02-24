(Newser) – "His face was in your windshield, Jason." That was among the commentary that South Dakota Attorney General Jason Ravnsborg had to contend with during two interviews with law enforcement days after the Sept. 12 crash in which he struck and killed a pedestrian. Gov. Kristi Noem released videos of the Sept. 14 and Sept. 30 interviews on Tuesday as state lawmakers began impeachment proceedings against Ravnsborg, who's refusing to resign even as he faces misdemeanor charges of operating a motor vehicle while using a mobile device, driving outside a lane, and careless driving, per CBS News. Noem has been among those to call for the 44-year-old to step down. He claims he had no idea he'd struck a person on a dark rural road until finding the body of 55-year-old Joseph Boever at the crash site the following day. But investigators found issue with that.

They told Ravnsborg that a flashlight was found next to Boever's body, which was inches from the road, and was still on, meaning it would have been shining in the dark after the impact. Ravnsborg claimed to have searched the scene with a cellphone flashlight. Investigators also said Boever's broken glasses were found inside Ravnsborg's vehicle. "So that means his face came through your windshield," an investigator said, per the Washington Post. Ravnsborg said he didn't see the glasses or anything else. But Boever's cousin, Nick Nemec, argues the videos show Ravnsborg "knew what he hit and he lied." The bipartisan impeachment resolution faults Ravnsborg for "his crimes or misdemeanors in office causing the death" of Boever and for "unbecoming" conduct following the crash. A rep for the attorney general tells the Argus Leader the case hasn't affected Ravnsborg's ability to do his job.