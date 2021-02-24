(Newser) – In what the New York Times notes is "a clear sign of [Donald] Trump's enduring position in the Republican Party," Mitt Romney offered a prediction Thursday on the next presidential campaign season. Speaking Tuesday with the Times' Andrew Ross Sorkin at the DealBook DC Policy Project, the Utah senator was asked what kind of role he thought the former president would play in the GOP. Though Romney acknowledged that "a lot can happen between now and 2024," and that he wasn't sure if Trump would even run the next time around, "if he does, I'm pretty sure he will win the nomination." And not only would he beat out other Republican contenders, but he'd win the primary "in a landslide," Romney contended.

That doesn't mean Romney would be lining up behind him. "I would not be voting for President Trump." Romney added that he "would probably be getting behind somebody who I thought more represented the tiny wing of the Republican Party that I represent." Meanwhile, GOP Rep. Liz Cheney of Wyoming had her own warning for fellow Republicans, issued Tuesday at a Reagan Institute event. Cheney, the third ranking Republican in the House, talked about the Jan. 6 Capitol riot and the symbols of anti-Semitism and racism that were evident that day. "We, as Republicans in particular, have a duty and an obligation to stand against that, to stand against insurrection," she noted, per CBS News. "It's very important for us to ignore the temptation to look away. And it's very important, especially for us as Republicans, to make clear that we aren't the party of white supremacy." (Read more Mitt Romney stories.)